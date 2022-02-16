Valve Releases Proton 7.0 with Major Improvements for Linux Gaming

Valve today released Proton 7.0, a major version of their open-source compatibility tool for Steam Play based on Wine that introduces numerous new features and support for more Windows games to play on Linux.

Based on Wine 7.0 and DXVK 1.9.4, Proton 7.0 comes with major improvements for Linux gaming, including improved audio support for the Skyrim and Fallout 4 games, support for local decoding of H264 videos, and initial support for legacy EAC (Easy Anti-Cheat) with the Star Wars: Squadrons and Knockout City video games already playable and many others coming soon.

Of course, numerous Windows games are now playable on Linux thanks to Proton 7.0. These include Anno 1404, Call of Juarez, DCS World Steam Edition, Disgaea 4 Complete+, Dungeon Fighter Online, Epic Roller Coasters XR, Eternal Return, Forza Horizon 5, Gravity Sketch VR, Monster Hunter Rise, NecroVisioN, and Nights of Azure.

The Oceanhorn: Monster of the Uncharted Seas, Order of War, Resident Evil 0, Resident Evil Revelations 2, Rocksmith 2014 Edition, SCP: Secret Laboratory, Wargroove, Wartales, and Yakuza 4 Remastered videos games are also playable on Linux.

Furthermore, Proton 7.0 improves support for many games that were already playable on Linux. For example, it fixes voice chat and multiplayer in Sea of Thieves, fixes multiplayer in Doom Eternal, fixes flickering in Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord’s launcher, fixes audio in Mass Effect 1 from Mass Effect Legendary Edition, and fixes quick save in Castlevania Advance Collection.

Other noteworthy changes include improved Paradox Launcher support, improved Steam Input controller support for games running via Origin, improved Runescape stability, as well as various fixes for hangs and crashes in the Far Cry, Beacon, Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous, Age of Empires IV, and Marvel’s Avengers video games.

For more details, check out the full release notes on GitHub, from where you can also download the source tarball.

To install Proton 7.0 right now on your Linux gaming computer, simply click this link steam://install/1887720, which will open the Steam Client and install the new Proton version. After installation, right-click on the downloaded entry in the Downloads page and go to Properties to configure it.

Last updated 1 day ago