VirtualBox 6.1.38 Released with Initial Support for Linux Kernel 6.0

Oracle released today VirtualBox 6.1.38 as a new stable version of its open-source, cross-platform, and popular virtualization software for GNU/Linux, Solaris, macOS, and Windows systems.

VirtualBox 6.1.38 comes just one and a half months after the major VirtualBox 6.1.36 release, which introduced support for the Linux 5.18 and Linux 5.19 kernel series, initial support for the upcoming Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.1 operating system, initial support for Python 3.10, as well as better support for Linux kernels built using the Clang compiler.

The big news in VirtualBox 6.1.38 is that it introduces initial support for the upcoming Linux 6.0 kernel. This means that users will be able to virtualize GNU/Linux distributions powered by Linux kernel 6.0, when it will be officially released later this fall, as well as to install VirtualBox in a Linux 6.0-powered distribution.

While VirtualBox 6.1.36 introduced initial support for Red Hat’s upcoming RHEL 9.1 system, the VirtualBox 6.1.38 release brings additional fixes for the kernel used in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.1.

Also for Linux systems, the new VirtualBox release updates the Linux Host and Guest Additions installer to improve the mechanism for checking the presence of the systemd init system in the distribution.

Among other changes, this release improves the GUI’s Native Language Support area, adds support for exporting virtual machines that contain Virtio-SCSI controllers, and improves the Drag and Drop area for Windows Guest Additions.

Also improved is the built-in recording functionality by adding more deterministic naming for recorded files and overwriting old .webm files if present, and fixing a regression that could cause the COM server (VBoxSVC) to not start under certain circumstances.

As you can see, this is a small release, but it paves the way for new and upcoming technologies and systems. You can download VirtualBox 6.1.38 right now for your favorite GNU/Linux distribution from the official website. Don’t forget to also download and update the Oracle VM VirtualBox Extension Pack.

Image credits: Oracle

