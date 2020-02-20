VirtualBox 6.1.4 Released with Full Support for Linux Kernel 5.5

Oracle released VirtualBox 6.1.4, a new maintenance update to the latest VirtualBox 6.1 series of the popular open-source and cross-platform virtualization software.

Coming approximately one month after the VirtualBox 6.1.2 point release, which introduced Linux host support for the latest Linux 5.5 kernel series (support for Linux guest additions wasn’t available), VirtualBox 6.1.4 is here to add full support for Linux kernel 5.5, for both host and guest.

Additionally, VirtualBox 6.1.4 improved shared folder support on Linux guests by fixing loopback mounting of images. Other changes include the ability to report EFI support through DMI table and always report non-ATA disks as ready, as well as reduced stack space usage for INT 10h handlers.

This release also addresses a rare issue with the ICEBP instruction, which caused guru meditations on Intel hosts, improves isochronous transfers to the virtual machine for xHCI USB, and restores the old –clipboard option for the modifyvm command.

For Windows hosts, VirtualBox 6.1.4 improves shared folder compatibility with POSIX append semantic and restores the ability to run virtual machines through the Hyper-V hypervisor despite the fact that it may affect performance. Support for macOS hosts has been improved as well.

You can download VirtualBox 6.1.4 right now for GNU/Linux systems from the official website. I recommend that you also install the Oracle VM VirtualBox Extension Pack for a much better VirtualBox experience as it adds support for USB 3.0 and 2.0 devices, NVMe and PXE boot support for Intel cards, disk encryption, and VirtualBox RDP for displaying virtual machines remotely.