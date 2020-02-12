Vivaldi 2.11 Adds New Picture-in-Picture Controls, Improves Accessibility and Themes

Vivaldi Technologies announced today a new version of their Chromium-based web browser for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows platforms, Vivaldi 2.11.

Vivaldi 2.11 is the first release of the popular web browser for power users in the new decade. It’s not a massive update, but it does bring some cool enhancements to make your browsing sessions more enjoyable.

For starters, there’s now a lot easier to watch videos from your favorite websites in a floating, resizable, and movable window. All you have to do to enable the browser’s Pop-out video (Picture-in-Picture) feature is click on a small video box icon on the center of the video.

Furthermore, the Pop-out video feature will now display forward and back buttons to let users skip tracks or navigate to a previous video.

“At Vivaldi, we are constantly reimagining the way our users interact with the Web. And with much more on the anvil this year, we’ll continue to improve every part of the browser and add more useful functionality to it,” says Vivaldi CEO Jon von Tetzchner.

New Picture-in-Picture controls

Vivaldi 2.11 adds a unique accessibility feature and updates the themes

But Picture-in-Picture is not the only thing improved in Vivaldi 2.11, which also updates the default themes to follow the system’s default theme. As such, if you’re using a dark theme on your operating system, Vivaldi will match that theme (be it either dark or light). Most probably, this feature will not work on Linux, for now.

Another interesting thing included in this release is a unique accessibility feature that lets users focus between various UI elements and active pages using the F6 and Shift+F6 keys. There’s also better full-screen tab casting that will now automatically adjusts to fit in the current window and upgraded tools for web developers.

Focus shifting using only the keyboard

Vivaldi 2.11 is available for download right now from the official website for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows systems. Under the hood, it’s based on the open-source Chromium 80.0.3987.88 web browser.

Images: Vivaldi Technologies