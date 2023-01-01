Xfce’s Apps Update for December 2022: New Releases of Ristretto, Thunar, Screenshooter, and More

The December and last issue of my exclusive “Xfce’s Apps Update” monthly roundup for 2022 is here with news about the latest releases of your favorite Xfce applications, plugins, tools, and more.

As you all know, the biggest news for fans of the Xfce desktop environment in December 2022 was the release of Xfce 4.18, which is already available for installation on some of the most popular GNU/Linux distributions out there, as well as on some less known distros.

After the release of Xfce 4.18, the rest of December brought us a new release of the Thunar file manager to version 4.18.1, which fixes several thumbnailing issues, addresses a crash with the location bar, fixes an issue to prevent building on the NixOS distro, no longer resets zoom-level for directory specific settings, fixes the ‘replace’ option when copying ‘*.partial~’ files, and preserves the trusted state when copying launchers.

Xfce’s Settings app (xfce4-settings) has been updated as well to version 4.18.1, a release that makes CSD (client-side decorations) for dialogs opt-in in the xfsettingsd daemon.

Also updated in December 2022 was Xfce’s screenshot utility (xfce4-screenshooter) to version 1.10.1, a release that fixes capturing of screenshots after the first time, as well as Xfce’s Task Manager (xfce4-taskmanager) to version 1.5.5, a release that makes the process view to stick at the top in the absence of user action.

Last but not least, the Ristretto 0.12.4 image viewer for the Xfce desktop environment arrived in December with increased thumbnail sizes and other thumbnailer improvements, improved Flatpak support, as well as various under-the-hood changes.

That’s it for my Xfce’s Apps Update roundup for December 2022. For more details on the changes mentioned in this article, check out the Xfce mailing list archive.

You should be able to install these updates on top of your Xfce 4.18 installation from the stable software repositories of your GNU/Linux distribution. See you again with another roundup at the end of January 2023.

