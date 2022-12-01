NixOS 22.11 “Raccoon” Released with GNOME 43, KDE Plasma 5.26, and OpenSSL 3

NixOS, a Linux distribution and a set of packages usable on other Linux systems and macOS, has been updated today to version 22.11, a release that comes with new features and improvements.

Coming six months after NixOS 22.05 “Quokka”, NixOS 22.11 “Raccoon” is here with new and updated packages, as well as new features like support for more secure algorithms for software and system login passwords through the implementation of the libxcrypt library, nsncd as a replacement of nscd for resolving hostnames, users, etc., as well as support for enabling the use of NVIDIA’s open-source kernel driver.

The NixOS 22.11 release also comes with OpenSSL 3, OpenSSH 9.1, PHP 8.1, Perl 5.36, and Python 3.10 by default, support for Linode cloud images, native compilation support for the emacs package, markdown generated NixOS documentation, Nix 2.11.0 package management system, and support for the latest GNOME 43 and KDE Plasma 5.26 desktop environment series.

NixOS 22.11 is available for download from the official website as Minimal ISO images for 32-bit, 64-bit, and AArch64 (ARM64) architectures, as well as Graphical ISO images with the GNOME 43 or KDE Plasma 5.26 desktop environment for 64-bit and AArch64 (ARM64) architectures. However, the installer also supports other popular desktop environments like Xfce, Cinnamon, Pantheon, LXQt, and more.

This release is still powered by the long-term supported Linux 5.15 LTS kernel series, which will reach end of life on October 2023. NixOS 22.11 will be supported with software and security updates until the end of June 2023. For more details on the changes implemented in this release, check out the release notes.

