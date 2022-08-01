You Can Now Install Linux Kernel 5.19 on Ubuntu and Ubuntu-Based Distributions

Linux kernel 5.19 is out and Ubuntu users can now install it if they want to enjoy some of the new features or the improved hardware support.

Linux kernel 5.19 is packed full of goodies for GNU/Linux users, adding support for AMD’s Secure Nested Paging feature, support for ZSTD-compressed firmware files, initial support for Loongson’s “LoongArch” RISC ISA CPU architecture, support for the ARM Scalable Matrix Extension (SME), as well as new and improved security features to protect you against the latest threats, and updated drivers for top-notch hardware support.

If you’re using Ubuntu or an Ubuntu-based distribution you can now install Linux kernel 5.19 on your computer in case you need some of the new features or because your hardware is not fully supported by the default Linux kernel in your Ubuntu PC. But, if everything works well, you should stick to the default kernel.

Whatever the case may be, installing Linux kernel 5.19 on Ubuntu or an Ubuntu-based distribution is quite easy with the Mainline tool, which you can install from the cappelikan PPA by running the commands below in the Terminal app. But first, make sure that your system is up to date and that you have a recent backup!

sudo add-apt-repository ppa:cappelikan/ppa sudo apt update sudo apt -y install mainline

Once Mainline is installed, you’ll find it in the applications menu. Open it and install Linux kernel 5.19 by selecting it from the list (it’s at the very top) and clicking on the “Install” button on the right side of the window. Wait for the installation to finish, close the window when prompted and reboot your computer.

That’s it, you’re now running Linux kernel 5.19 on your Ubuntu PC. Whenever new Linux 5.19 point releases are available (e.g. 5.19.1, 5.19.2, etc.), you’ll get a notification from the Mainline tool to update your installation.

If something goes wrong or you no longer want to use the newer kernel, you can always boot your Ubuntu installation with the standard kernel by pressing the Esc key repeatedly when your system starts booting to access the boot menu and select the default kernel. Or you can simply uninstall the newer kernel using the Mainline tool.

Last updated 24 hours ago