You Can Now Upgrade Ubuntu 21.10 to Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, Here’s How

Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) is out today and Ubuntu 21.10 users will probably want to upgrade their installations, and, for that, here’s a step-by-step tutorial with screenshots.

Dubbed Jammy Jellyfish, Ubuntu 22.04 LTS is not only a long-term support release, but it also introduces several new features and improvements, such as the Linux 5.15 LTS kernel with better hardware support, a new NTFS read/write file system implementation, and other goodies, the latest GNOME 42 desktop environment, as well as some of the most recent GNU/Linux technologies.

Ubuntu 21.10 (Impish Indri) was released on October 14th, 2021, and it’s supported for only nine months, until July 14th, 2022. As such, you might want to consider upgrading to Ubuntu 22.04 LTS as soon as possible, and the upgrade path is now finally open for all users.

But, before upgrading your Ubuntu 21.10 installations, you need to make sure that your system is up to date and that you have a recent backup on an external drive or media of your most important files in case something wrong happens during the upgrade process, though it shouldn’t.

When your Ubuntu 21.10 system is up to date, you can start the upgrade process by running the update-manager -c command in the Terminal app. You’ll see a notification that Ubuntu 22.04 LTS is now available so click on the “Upgrade” button on that dialog.

You will then be prompted by a bigger dialog with more information about the Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) release and you must click another “Upgrade” button to actually start the upgrade process, which will take up to an hour or more to complete, depending on your Internet bandwidth and computer’s specs.

Just follow the instructions on the screen until the upgrade process is over. When the upgrade process is complete, you will be asked to restart your computer, but don’t forget to save your work before doing so.

That’s it! You’re now running Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, so enjoy its new features!

Last updated 2 days ago