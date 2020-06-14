4MLinux 33.0 Released with Hybrid ISOs, nnn File Manager, and Mesa 20

Zbigniew Konojacki announced today the release and general availability of 4MLinux 33.0, a new major series of his lightweight and independent GNU/Linux distribution for reviving old computers.

With the 4MLinux 33.0 release, the developer added a set of new features and functionality to the distribution. The most important one being the fact that the ISO images are now hybrid, which means that you can write them to USB sticks using the dd command and boot them on both UEFI and BIOS systems.

Other new features present in the 4MLinux 33.0 release include support for Brotli compressed data streams, a new TFTP daemon for the 4MLinux Server edition, and nnn file manager installed by default in the 4MLinux (desktop) edition.

Furthermore, it look like the PCManFM file manager was updated to automatically create thumbnails for PSD files imported from Photoshop, users can now install the Palemoon web browser via a downloadable extension, and font rendering has been improved in the JWM window manager.

As far as the software selection goes, most of the default applications have been updated to their latest versions. As such, you’ll find apps like AbiWord 3.0.4, Audacious 4.0.3, Chromium 81.0.4044.92, Dropbox 96.4.172, GIMP 2.10.18, Gnumeric 1.12.47, LibreOffice 6.4.4.4, Mozilla Firefox 76.0.1, Mozilla Thunderbird 68.8.1, MPV 0.32.0, VLC 3.0.10, and Wine 5.8.

On the other hand, the 4MLinux Server edition includes Apache 2.4.43, MariaDB 10.4.12, PHP 5.6.40 and 7.4.5, Perl 5.30.1, as well as Python 2.7.17 and 3.8.2.

Under the hood, 4MLinux 33.0 is powered by the long-term supported Linux 5.4.41 kernel and comes with the Mesa 20.0.1 graphics stacks for improved gaming.

You can download 4MLinux 33.0 and 4MLinux Server 33.0 right now from the release announcement page. The full list of add-ons is available here. This release replaces the old-stable 4MLinux 32.0 series, which will be supported until the release of 4MLinux 34.0.