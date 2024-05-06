AlmaLinux OS 9.4 “Seafoam Ocelot” Officially Released, Based on RHEL 9.4

The AlmaLinux OS Foundation announced today the release and general availability of AlmaLinux OS 9.4 (codename Seafoam Ocelot), as the latest stable version of this free Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) fork.

Built from the same sources as Red Hat Enterprise Linux and fully compatible with Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.4, AlmaLinux OS 9.4 is here to enhance machine security and data protection, improve the Web Console and system roles to enable automation of additional operations while promoting consistency in complex IT environments.

AlmaLinux OS 9.4 also promises to enhance virtual machine snapshot capabilities in hybrid cloud environments and introduces new system roles to enable the creation and management of LVM (Logical Volume Manager) snapshots for improved data backup and recovery.

Additionally, this release improves performance, reliability, and scalability for devs when building and managing applications, and introduces updated module streams like Python 3.12, Ruby 3.3, PHP 8.2, nginx 1.24, MariaDB 10.11, and PostgreSQL 16.

Other updated components in this AlmaLinux OS release include Git 2.43.0, Git LFS 3.4.1, Valgrind 3.22, SystemTap 5.0, elfutils 0.190, PCP 6.2.0, GCC 13, LLVM 17.0.6, Rust 1.75.1, Go 1.21.7, SELinux 3.6, libkcapi 1.4.0, and Stunnel 5.71.

On top of that, the new AlmaLinux OS release modifies several device drivers to re-add PCI IDs for hardware that was previously disabled upstream. These include aacraid, be2iscsi, hpsa, lpfc, megaraid_sas, mlx4_core, mpt3sas, mptsas, qla2xxx, and qla4xxx.

Among other noteworthy changes, AlmaLinux OS 9.4 provides Keylime server components, such as the verifier and registrar, as containers, adds a drop-in directory for provider-specific configuration files to the OpenSSL TLS toolkit, and introduces customizable TLS/SSL encryption settings to the Rsyslog log processing system.

Just like the upstream Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.4 release, AlmaLinux OS 9.4 is powered by Linux kernel 5.14.0-427.13.1.el9_4. This release is available for download from the official website as installation ISOs for 64-bit (x86_64), AArch64 (ARM64), PowerPC 64-bit Little Endian (ppc64le), and IBM system Z (s390x) architectures.

Image credits: AlmaLinux OS Foundation

Last updated 17 seconds ago