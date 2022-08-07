Arch Linux-Based SystemRescue 9.04 Distro Brings New Packages, Improvements

SystemRescue (formerly known as SystemRescueCd) Arch Linux-based system rescue toolkit has been updated today to version 9.04, a release that brings new packages, improvements, and bug fixes.

Still powered by the long-term supported Linux 5.15 LTS kernel series, which implements a new NTFS3 module for better NTFS support, SystemRescue 9.04 is here as the fourth maintenance update to the SystemRescue 9.00 series to upgrade the kernel to Linux 5.15.58 in an attempt to offer better hardware support.

SystemRescue 9.04 also comes with several new packages to make your system administration tasks easier. These include the rclone command-line utility to manage files on cloud storage, unrar data compression, encryption and archiving tool, qemu-img disk image utility, as well as multipath-tools binaries to drive the Device Mapper multipathing driver.

Furthermore, the new SystemRescue release improves the “mountall” script with the ability to detect more partitions, ignore swap partitions, support LUKS encryption, add a new –readonly option, and to reuse empty mountpoints.

The boot process was improved as well as SystemRescue 9.04 now lets you set the “cow_label” and “cow_directory” boot options via the YAML config file, fixes the “nomdlvm” boot option to allow activation of MD/RAID and LVM devices, preventing disk writes, fixes a DNS name resolution during the initramfs boot phase, and speeds up the boot process and fixes pacman usage by using a preconfigured pacman trust database.

Last but not least, SystemRescue 9.04 comes with several new options for the “sysconfig” scope of YAML configs, including authorized_keys, bookmarks, and timezone, fixes the configuration when there’s no YAML file present, such as when booting via PXE, and adds the “ca-trust” configuration option to the Firefox web browser.

For more details, you can study the changelog. Meanwhile, you can download SystemRescue 9.04 right now from the official website as live ISO images for 64-bit or 32-bit systems. SystemRescue uses the lightweight Xfce desktop environment as the default graphical environment.

