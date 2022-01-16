SystemRescue 9.00 Released with Linux 5.15 LTS, Better NTFS Support, and Much More

SystemRescue (formerly known as SystemRescueCd) Linux-powered live system rescue toolkit has been updated today to version 9.00, a major release that brings new features and technologies.

Arriving ten months after SystemRescue 8.00, the SystemRescue 9.00 release is powered by the latest long-term supported (LTS) Linux 5.15 kernel series, which not only brings better hardware support, but introduces new features like a brand-new NTFS file system implementation providing fully functional (read/write) NTFS support.

Other major changes of the SystemRescue 9.00 release include initial support for configuring the system with YAML files, support for configuring autorun with the new YAML configuration files, as well as a new sysrescue-customize script that promises to let users create custom ISO images.

On top of that, the new SystemRescue release includes several new packges, such as patch, rdiff-backup, aq, python-yaml, python-llfuse, and libisoburn, re-introduces the inetutils packages (telnet, ftp, hostname,etc.) that were missing from previous releases, and replaces the mesa package with a minimal alternative to save 52MB on the live ISO image.

Among other noteworthy changes, the a SystemRescue live ISO now comes with a copy of the system-rescue.org website as an offline manual for newcomers, which might come in handy when you don’t have access to Internet, as well as an updated bash system initialization script that has been ported to Python.

Last but not least, the xf86-video-qxl XOrg driver for the QXL virtual GPU has been removed from this release as it is currently considered unstable. You can study the full list of included packages here.

Meanwhile, if you need to perform system administration or recovery after a hardware crash, you can download the new SystemRescue ISO right now from the official website for 64-bit and 32-bit systems, or by clicking on the direct download links below.

