ArchEX Linux Now Ships with Deepin and LXQt Desktops, Linux Kernel 5.8.8

ArchEX developer Arne Exton informs 9to5Linux about the availability of a new version of his Arch Linux-based ArchEX Linux distribution, which now ships with a dual-desktop setup and latest kernel release.

ArchEX is a live Linux distribution for everyone who wants to use Arch Linux but doesn’t want to go to all the trouble of installing Arch Linux, which in 2020 is still a thing. It follows the same motto as Arch Linux, “Keep It Simple Stupid.”

The new ArchEX Linux release comes with the Deepin Desktop Environment or DDE, which everyone knows it’s an eye candy Linux desktop environment, from the Deepin 20 Linux distribution. Deepin Desktop 15.11 is included in this release.

Many other distributions are using the Deepin Desktop, and you can even install it yourself from your distro’s repositories if you want to see what the fuss is all about. But what sets ArchEX apart is that is ships with a dual-desktop setup consisting of Deepin Desktop and the latest LXQt 0.15.0 desktop environment.

Users will be able to choose between the two pre-installed desktop environments from the login screen, which is powered by LightDM. The Deepin Desktop being the default one, it comes with various special Deepin apps, such as the Deepin Screen Recorder. All in all, you’ll love Deepin Desktop.

Being based on Arch Linux, ArchEX is powered by the latest Linux 5.8 kernel series under the hood. While not the latest at the moment of writing, Linux kernel 5.8.8 is included by default in the new ISO image, but if you decide to install it on your personal computer, you’ll be able to upgrade to Linux kernel 5.8.9 after the installation.

Talking about the installation, ArchEX Linux lets users install Arch Linux in an easy manner, thanks to the Calamares 3.2.17 graphical installer, which is now supported in any language and doesn’t even need a chroot environment. Everything just works!

“I have finally managed to make Calamares work without any major issue,” said Arne Exton. “Calamares 3.2.17 is quite new. This version gives you more control over the installation process and you can now use it to install ArchEX in any language.”

In addition to the Calamares installer, which makes installing Arch Linux a breeze, even for newcomers, the new ArchEX Linux release includes the powerful GParted partition editor so you can partition your disk in advance.

Other popular apps installed by default include the Mozilla Firefox web browser, GIMP image editor, Wicd network connection manager, and the official Spotify music client. The Yaourt  graphical interface for Arch Linux’s pacman package manager is present as well for easy installation of additional packages.

If you choose to use ArchEX Linux from a bootable USB flash drive, you should keep in mind that it features persistence, which means that all your system changes will be saved on the stick. Remember to use the password “live” (without quotes, of course) when running the live session.

