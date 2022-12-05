Armbian 22.11 Adds RISC-V 64, Banana Pi M5, ODROID-M1, and Rock Pi 4C+ Support

The Armbian team informs 9to5Linux.com today about the release of Armbian 22.11 as the latest stable version of this Debian-based GNU/Linux distribution for ARM and embedded devices.

The Armbian 22.11 release is here more than three months after Armbian 22.08 and introduces support for the Banana Pi M5, ODROID-M1, and Rock Pi 4C+ single-board computers, RISC-V 64 UEFI build support, as well as improved support for the ROCK Pi S Rockchip RK3308-based single-board computer.

This release also adds ultra minimal images that have been optimized for software deployment, improves stability by freezing kernel upgrades by default, implements Plymouth boot splash support for Linux kernel 5.19 or later, and adds support for the gpiod library to ARMhf and AArch64 server and desktop images for accessing GPIO pins/lines.

Among other noteworthy changes, Armbian 22.11 adds UEFI install support to the nand-sata-install, enables proper ES8316 audio on the Rock Pi 4 single-board computer, adds a ZFS repository, adds SKEL distribution to all existing users in the postinst script, and adds Intel sound firmware to desktop images.

Software-wise, this release adds initial configuration for the Terminator terminal emulator app, re-enables the Mozilla Thunderbird email client and adds the Codium IDE on the Debian Sid-based images, and replaces the controversial Ubuntu Pro advertisement in the terminal emulator on the Ubuntu 22.04 LTS-based images.

There are also many bug fixes in Armbian 22.11 to further improve support for existing boards, including the Raspberry Pi, ODROID-XU4, PINE H64, NanoPi NEO3, JetHub D1, and ROCK Pi S. For extra reading on the changes implemented in this release, check out the full changelog.

Meanwhile, you can download Armbian 22.11 from the official website for a wide range of single-board computers as images based on Ubuntu 22.10 (Jammy Jellyfish) or Debian GNU/Linux Sid (Unstable) with the GNOME, KDE Plasma, Xfce, Cinnamon, or Budgie desktop environments pre-installed.

