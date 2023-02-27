Armbian 23.02 Released with Linux Kernel 6.1 LTS, Initial Debian Bookworm Support

The Armbian project informs 9to5Linux today about the general availability of Armbian 23.02 as the first release of this Debian and Ubuntu-based GNU/Linux distribution for ARM single-board computers in 2023, bringing support for new technologies and devices.

Armbian 23.02 is here two and a half months after Armbian 22.11 and introduces support for the long-term supported Linux 6.1 LTS kernel series, as well as initial support for the upcoming Debian GNU/Linux 12 “Bookworm” and Ubuntu 23.04 (Lunar Lobster) operating systems.

It also brings various improvements for several boards, including the Orange Pi R1 Plus LTS, ROCK Pi S, Rockchip64 NanoPI NEO3, ROCK Pi 4, Raspberry Pi 3, NanoPi R2S, and Banana Pi BPI-M2 Pro.

Among other noteworthy changes, the Armbian 23.02 release adds support for minimal images, moves Banana Pi BPI-M5 to the previous U-Boot version, includes GNOME’s Disks utility to all desktop versions, and limits automated swap creation to 16GB.

Starting with this release, Armbian switches to a better wireless driver (882xbu) for USB Wi-Fi adapters that are based on the RTL8812BU and RTL8822BU chipsets, improves the audio configuration script, updates the U-Boot patches for the Jethome JetHub D1 and D1+ Linux automation controllers based on Amlogic A113X SoC.

On top of that, Armbian 23.02 introduces support for various HID game controllers and Waydroid for running Android apps in a fully containerized Android system. Check out the full changelog for more details on the changes implemented in this new Armbian release.

Meanwhile, if you want to use the Armbian 23.02 release on your ARM single-board computer, you can download the appropriate images right now from the official website with detailed installation instructions.

There, you will find builds based on the stable Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye” and Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) operating systems with pre-installed desktop environments like GNOME, Cinnamon, and Xfce.

