Audacity 3.3 Audio Editor Adds New Shelf Filter Effect, Experimental Beats and Bars

The Audacity 3.3 open-source, cross-platform, and free audio editor software is out today as an interesting update that adds new effects, improves support for existing functionality, and fixes multiple bugs.

Audacity 3.3 comes seven months after the Audacity 3.2 series and introduces a new Shelf Filter effect that can be set for High-shelf or Low-shelf, adds real-time capabilities to more built-in effects, including Bass & Treble, Distortion, Phaser, Reverb, and Wahwah effects, and implements an experimental Beats and Bar feature.

It also adds a new ruler called Linear (dB), which goes from 0 dBFS to -∞ dBFS and better reflects the volume as shown in the recording/playback meters, adds a “Delete” button to the Cut/Copy/Paste toolbar, and slightly improves the Zooming behavior.

The bottom toolbar dock has been revamped in Audacity 3.3 with a new Time Signature toolbar that’s hidden by default in this release, an updated Snapping toolbar that’s now independent of the Selection toolbar, as well as relocation of Project Sample Rate under Audio Setup > Audio Settings.

Among other noteworthy changes, this release now lets you choose between copying smart clips or just the visible portion when copying clips between projects, no longer dithers audio tracks unnecessarily, improves playback output latency on Linux systems, and improves the EQ effect to no longer reset clip names.

Another interesting change is the fact that Audacity 3.3 comes with support for the latest FFmpeg 6.0 open-source multimedia framework. Of course, various bugs that were present in previous releases have been addressed to make Audacity more stable and reliable, and no longer crash when editing audio tracks.

More details about the changes included in this major update can be found in the release notes on the project’s GitHub page, from where you can also download Audacity 3.3 as a universal binary in the AppImage format that you can run virtually any GNU/Linux distribution without installing anything.

