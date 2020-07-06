Avidemux 2.7.6 Free Video Editor Released with New AV1 Decoder, Many Changes

Avidemux, the free, open-source and multi-platform video editor used for cutting, filtering and encoding videos has a new major release, Avidemux 2.7.6, which comes about 10 months after the previous release, so you can imagine that it packs quite some changes.

First, the big ones. Avidemux gained an AV1 decoder based on the libaom library, as well as VP9 encoder based on the libvpx library, and support for FFmpeg 4.2.3. Only for Linux, it now features a hardware accelerated deinterlacer and resizer based on the Video Acceleration API (VA-API).

Also new in this release is the ability to detect cut points in HEVC video streams that could result in grave playback issues and warn the user about it, as well as the fact that the maximum supported video resolution was bumped to 4096×4096.

Furthermore, a 2-pass mode and extended configuration options were added to the NVENC-based H.264 and HEVC encoders, HE-AAC and HE-AACv2 profiles were added to the FDK AAC encoder plugin, and support for OGG Vorbis and LPCM audio was added to the MP4 muxer.

Avidemux now supports external audio tracks in DTS format and MPEG-TS files with duration in excess of 13:15:36, uses DTS core from DTS XLL audio in MPEG-TS files instead of rejecting the track, and correctly detects mono MP3 audio tracks in MP4 files.

Among other changes, Avidemux now correctly timestamps jitter in MP4 files created with older versions, allows users to toggle rubber band visibility in both the “Blacken Borders” and “Crop” video filters, and allows for user-defined fragment size for auto-append of chunked MPEG-TS files.

Moreover, this release improves the handling of field-encoded video streams and keeps track of video time base throughout the chain, improves the handling of H.264 video streams whose parameter sets change on the fly, and fixes keyboard input in the “Resize” video filter.

Also fixed is the timestamp rounding, which caused pseudo-VFR output from CFR sources, and the navigation slider, which now supports RTL (Right to Left) locales. For scripting, this version adds PTS query and keyframe seek methods to the Python interface.

You can download Avidemux 2.7.6 right now from here. I recommend downloading the AppImage as it allows you to use the latest Avidemux release on virtually any GNU/Linux distribution without installing anything on your personal computer, and without compiling anything.