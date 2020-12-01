BlackArch Linux Is Now Powered by Linux 5.9, Latest ISO Adds over 100 New Hacking Tools

A new BlackArch Linux ISO snapshot is now available for download for those who want to install an Arch Linux-based operating system for ethical hacking and penetration testing.

It’s been six months since the last BlackArch Linux ISO release, and BlackArch Linux 2020.12.01 ISO is out now packed with more than 100 new tools for all your penetration testing and ethical hacking needs. BlackArch Linux now features over 2,600 tools in its repositories.

The biggest change is the fact that the BlackArch Linux ISO is now powered by the latest and greatest Linux 5.9 kernel series. This means that you’ll now get better hardware support to install the ethical hacking distro on more systems than before.

Of course, the new BlackArch Linux ISO ships with an updated installer to version 1.2.16, which brings various performance improvements while making the entire installation process more reliable and stable

Among other changes, the ISO creation has been adapted to the new archiso version, all Vim plugins were updated and its configuration options improved, and the menus of the Awesome, Fluxbox and Openbox window managers have been updated to reflect the newly added tools.

Of course, all the BlackArch Linux tools and system packages have been updated in the new ISO image, including their configuration files. Also, many packages were fixed and quality tested.

You can download the BlackArch Linux 2020.12.01 release right now from the official website, where you’ll find a 15GB 64-bit Full ISO, a CD-size Netinstall ISO, as well as a 28GB OVA image to run on VirtualBox, VMware, or QEMU virtual machines.

Being a rolling-release operating system, existing BlackArch Linux users don’t have to download the new ISO image to update their installations, but only to run the sudo pacman -Syu command from time to time.

Image credits: BlackArch Linux

Last updated 18 hours ago