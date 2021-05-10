Bodhi Linux 6.0 Released with Fresh New Look, Based on Ubuntu 20.04.2 LTS

Believe it or not, the minimalist and enlightened Bodhi Linux 6.0 distribution is now available for download with a fresh new look and fresh new base.

Last year in March, I talked here on 9to5Linux about Bodhi Linux’s new maintainer Robert Wiley that took over the awesome work done by Jeff Hoogland and the first release that he published under his maintenance, Bodhi Linux 5.1, after a year and a half of hard work.

Now, thirteen months, the Bodhi Linux team lead by Robert Wiley is still small, but they released a major version, Bodhi Linux 6.0, which is derived from the Ubuntu 20.04.2 LTS (Focal Fossa) operating system. This comes as a major update since the previous version was based on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver).

Not only that, but Bodhi Linux 6.0 comes with a fresh coat of paint for its in-house build Moksha desktop environment, a continuation of the Enlightenment 17 desktop environment series. There’s a cool new bootloader theme, as well as new boot splash and login screens with nice effects.

There’s no announcement at the moment of writing, so what I am telling you here is based on what I’ve tested so far. There are two main ISO images available for download, one shipping with Linux kernel 5.4 LTS, and one powered by the Linux kernel 5.8 HWE kernel from Ubuntu 20.10 (Groovy Gorilla).





Software-wise, the distro is still kept simple and minimalist, featuring only the Chromium web browser, Leafpad text editor, Xfce’s Thunar file manager, Synaptic package manager, and some of the Enlightenment apps you know and love, such as the Terminology terminal emulator and Ephoto image viewer.

If you want more software, you can always download the AppPack ISO image, which comes with the LibreOffice office suite, Geany IDE, GIMP image editor, HexChat IRC client, Pidgin IM client, FileZilla FTP client, Audacious audio player, VLC media player, Kazam screen recorder, and CherryTree note taking app.

Without further ado, if you want to try or install Bodhi Linux on your personal computer, you can download the new release right now using the direct download link below since the official website isn’t working anymore.

Last updated 11 hours ago