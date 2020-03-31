Canonical Doubles Down on Raspberry Pi Support, Promises New Tools and Services

Canonical has updated their roadmap on the Raspberry Pi support for Ubuntu Linux, promising new configuration and building tools, as well as support for the industrial-grade Raspberry Pis.

After publishing their roadmap last year in November and making it easier to download Ubuntu for Raspberry Pi in early February 2020, Canonical keeps on its promise to fully support Raspberry Pi devices for its Ubuntu Linux operating system with a plethora of upcoming goodies.

First and foremost, the company behind Ubuntu added support for the latest Ubuntu 19.10 (Eoan Ermine) release for 32-bit Raspberry Pi 2, 3 and 4 models, as well as Compute Modules, and 64-bit Raspberry Pi 3 and 4 models.

Canonical’s updated roadmap for Raspberry Pi support reveals the fact that the company plans to offer day one support for all future Raspberry Pi models, as well as to release new tools that will make it easier for users to configure various parameters on their Raspberry Pi boards and manage peripherals.

Upcoming Ubuntu release will include these new software utilities that would allow users to manage their Raspberry Pi peripherals, such as webcams, displays, HAT modules, or Bluetooth. For developers, there will also be hardware debugging tools.

Another cool addition is a new online service that will let Raspberry Pi Ubuntu fans create their own custom version of Ubuntu Core for the Raspberry Pi. The service is expected to be announced in the second half of 2020.

“This service will make it trivial for any DIY enthusiast to compose and build custom operating system images for the Raspberry Pi. This will be particularly useful to those with modest or no coding experience,” said Canonical.

The updated roadmap also suggests that Canonical plans to create an online catalog of open source appliance images for Raspberry Pi devices, accelerate enterprise innovation by adding Ubuntu support for industrial-grade Raspberry Pi boards, and a new commercial package for enterprises.