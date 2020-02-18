Canonical Makes It Easier to Download Ubuntu for Raspberry Pi

Canonical’s Design and Web team have recently updated the official Ubuntu website to make it easier for users to find the right Ubuntu image for their tiny Raspberry Pi computers.

In December 2019, Canonical published a support roadmap for the latest Raspberry Pi 4 single-board computer on their Ubuntu Server operating system and pledged to fully support Ubuntu on all Raspberry Pi boards.

With the release of Ubuntu 18.04.4 LTS earlier this month, Canonical has also refreshed the Raspberry Pi page on the ubuntu.com website to help users find the right Ubuntu version for their Raspberry Pi boards.

Ubuntu currently supports Raspberry Pi 2, Raspberry Pi 3, and Raspberry Pi 4 models, and images are available for Ubuntu 18.04.4 LTS (Bionic Beaver), which is the latest LTS (Long-Term Support) release supported until April 2023, and Ubuntu 19.10 (Eoan Ermine), supported until July 2020.

I find it that the refreshed page makes it a lot easier to download the latest Ubuntu releases for your Raspberry Pi board. Both 32-bit and 64-bit images are present at a glance and a single click away from transforming the tiny computer into a powerful web server.

Clicking on the buttons will immediately download the selected Ubuntu image for your Raspberry Pi board. On the download page, you will also find details about the prerequisites and how to flash Ubuntu onto your microSD card, as well as how to boot and log into the Ubuntu Server once installed.

I think Canonical also did a great job explaining to newcomers the difference between running 64-bit or 32-bit Ubuntu on the Raspberry Pi and why choose Ubuntu 18.04 LTS over Ubuntu 19.10 to deploy a new server. Are you running Ubuntu on your Raspberry Pi? If so, please share your experience with it in the comments section below!