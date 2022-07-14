Canonical Partners with Google Cloud to Offer Ubuntu on ARM-Based T2A VMs

Ubuntu maker Canonical informs 9to5linux.com today that they’ve partnered with Google Cloud to offer the popular Ubuntu Linux operating system on ARM-based T2A virtual machines.

Canonical and Google Cloud have formed a partnership where users would benefit from running the Ubuntu Linux operating system on a secure, scalable, and highly cost-effective cloud infrastructure.

The two companies have worked on an optimized Ubuntu image that fits perfectly on the preview of Tau T2A virtual machines (VMs) based on the Ampere Altra ARM architecture on Google Compute Engine (GCE).

These Ubuntu-based cloud VMs can be used for running all sort of mission critical computing workloads, including application servers, in-memory caches, machine learning (ML), microservices, as well as open source databases. In addition, the ARM-based platform is also suited for new use cases like Anbox Cloud, Canonical’s solution to run Android at high scale on any cloud.

Canonical says that both the latest Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) and the upcoming Ubuntu 22.10 (Kinetic Kudu) release of its popular Linux-based operating system are supported on Google Cloud’s T2A virtual machines.

“With the launch of T2A VMs on Google Cloud and corresponding Ubuntu images supported by Canonical team, we build on our joint investments with Canonical to optimize customers’ experience on ARM architecture,” said Jamie Kinney, Senior Product Manager of Google Compute Engine. “Together, we offer customers the ability to use their familiar packages and libraries in the most popular operating system.”

Canonical is committed to support Ubuntu on ARM for all of its domains that work across the entire compute continuum, including Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Micro Cloud, and Internet of Things (IoT).

To get started with Ubuntu on Google Cloud’s Tau T2A virtual machines, all you have to do is choose the Tau T2A machine type and Ubuntu as the operating system of choice when creating a new virtual machine in your Google Compute Engine account.

Image credits: Canonical

