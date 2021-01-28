Clonezilla Live 2.7.1 Released with Linux 5.10 LTS, Improved Linux Software RAID Support

Steven Shiau announced today the release of Clonezilla Live 2.7.1-22, a Debian Sid-based live Linux system built around the powerful Clonezilla open-source disk imaging and cloning program.

The new stable release of Clonezilla Live comes three months after version 2.7.0, it’s synced with the upstream software repositories of Debian Sid (Unstable) as of January 27th, 2021, and it’s powered by the latest and greatest Linux 5.10 LTS kernel series for the best possible hardware support.

Another important change in Clonezilla Live 2.7.1 is the replacement of the exfat-utils program for supporting the exFAT file system on Unix-like systems with exfatprogs, a program providing more modern userspace utilities for the new exFAT file system implementation introduced in Linux kernel 5.7 and later. As expected, this should provide users with better exFAT support.

Clonezilla Live 2.7.1 saw improved Linux software RAID, the inclusion of the f3 package for testing the full capacity of a flash card, received persistence support in the live-boot, and received support for more time-related format for “autoname-” and customized auto-gen image names for the ocs-sr program, whose --rescue parameter was updated to work with ocs-onthefly.

Several other new packages have been included in the new release, namely atop, bashtop, glances, iperf3, ipv6calc, python3-psutil, usbtop, and vnstat, which the developers think they might come in handy when using Clonezilla Live to clone partitions or disks.

Among other noteworthy changes, Clonezilla Live now supports Samba server schemes with version assigned as smb1, smb1.0, smb2, smb2.0, smb2.1, smb3, smb3.0, smb3.11, and smb3.1.1, allows language setting for en_US (English United States) in grub.cfg, and shows the size of the file system and partition in the terminal-based UI when listing partitions in restoreparts.

Last but not least, this release updates the Spanish (es_ES) language translation, reduce ezio_cache_ratio from 0.7 to 0.5 in drbl-ocs.conf, adds leecher mode (-l|–for-leecher) in the ocs-btsrv program, removes the nodiratime parameter in the option of the mount command.

A bunch of bugs that were present in previous releases have been fixed as well, and you can check out more details about what’s added, changed and fixed in the release announcement page. Meanwhile, you can download Clonezilla Live 2.7.1-22 right now for 64-bit or 32-bit computers using the direct download links below.

Last updated 1 day ago