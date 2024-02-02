Clonezilla Live 3.1.2 Released with Linux Kernel 6.6 LTS and Memtest86+ 7.00

Steven Shiau announced today the release and general availability of Clonezilla Live 3.1.2 as the latest stable release of this powerful Debian-based live system for disk cloning and imaging based on the Clonezilla software.

Clonezilla Live 3.1.2 is here almost three months after Clonezilla Live 3.1.1 and updates the kernel from Linux 6.5, which reached end of life in November 2023, to the long-term supported Linux 6.6 LTS kernel series. This release is shipped with Linux kernel 6.6.11 by default to provide support for newer hardware.

Apart from upgrading the kernel, the devs also upgraded the underlying GNU/Linux operating system, which is now based on the Debian Sid repository as of January 16th, 2024. In addition, they added a new mechanism for loading Unifont to address an issue when loading fonts.

“A better mechanism learned from newer Debian to load Unifont in Debian. This should solve the issue blocked by GRUB security policy when loading fonts. Hence the graphic background will be shown in secure boot mechanism,” explained the devs.

Clonezilla Live 3.1.2 also adds a few enhancements like showing the Clonezilla Live version in GRUB netboot in the lite client or the Massive Deployment mode in the boot menu of netboot clients. Moreover, the netboot files will be modified only when the operation stops if the client uses netboot.

This release also ships with a newer version of the Ezio (2.0.8) tool for rapid server disk image cloning/deployment within the local area network based on the BitTorrent protocol, as well as an updated ocs-ezio-leecher script to use Ezio simple output mode when the terminal is smaller than 80×24.

Furthermore, it updates the ocs-prep-cache script to fix the wrong testing file name, updates the Hungarian translation, and updates the Memtest86+ memory testing tool to version 7.00.

You can download the latest Clonezilla Live release right now via the direct download links below or by visiting the official website for all your disk imaging/cloning needs. Please study the official Clonezilla website to see what file systems and functions are supported.

