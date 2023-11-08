Clonezilla Live 3.1.1 Bumps Kernel to Linux 6.5, Adds Many Disk Cloning Improvements

Clonezilla Live maintainer Steven Shiau announced today the release and general availability of Clonezilla Live 3.1.1 as the latest stable version for this Debian-based live system for performing disk cloning and imaging tasks using the open-source Clonezilla utility.

Clonezilla Live 3.1.1 is here more than six months after Clonezilla Live 3.1.0 and it’s powered by a new kernel, namely Linux 6.5.8, which is a significant upgrade from the Linux 6.1.25 used in the previous release, despite the fact that Linux 6.1 is a long-term supported series. As expected, Linux 6.5 will bring better support for newer hardware where previous Clonezilla Live releases failed to work correctly.

Apart from the kernel bump, there are several disk cloning/imaging improvements in Clonezilla Live 3.1.1, starting with the Partclone 0.3.27 update, which adds the --read-direct-io (for reading data from SOURCE partition without cache) and --write-direct-io (for writing data to TARGET partition without cache) options.

There’s also support for the extra “root” directory for the root file system with GRUB reinstallation to improve support for Fedora Linux 38 and later systems featuring /root/ under the root partition. Moreover, a new -edio option has been added in the text-mode UI wizard for enabling direct IO when using Partclone to save or restore NVMe SSD drives.

Furthermore, Clonezilla Live 3.1.1 updates the ocs-park-disks utility to only park HDD disk drives and not SSDs, improves the mechanism for the “all” reserved word name and introduces the “unmounted_disk” and “unmounted_parts” reserved names for the restoredisk/restoreparts mode, and introduces a new mechanism for multicast deployment from raw devices.

Among other noteworthy changes, the new Clonezilla Live release defaults to use -z9p (parallel zstd compression) in the text-mode UI when saving a disk image, replaces the mlocate package with plocate for locating files, adds support for the linux/initrd GRUB commands for UEFI boot, and implements new -ssnf and -iui options in the ocs-live-feed-img tool.

Last but not least, Clonezilla Live 3.1.1 updates the bt_restoredisk mode to restore disk images to a different device name, adds support for showing the disk ID path in the disk information, adds the ability to choose the NIC in lite server mode when multiple network cards exist, and adds new packages, including acpitool, ntfs2btrfs, zfsutils-linux, and vim, in the live system.

The ezio BitTorrent-based disk deployment tool has been updated to version 2.0.5 and the Memtest86+ open-source memory testing tool was updated to version 6.20. Under the hood, this release is synced with the Debian Sid repositories as of November 2nd, 2023. For more details about the changes included in Clonezilla Live 3.1.1, check out the release announcement.

Clonezilla Live 3.1.1 is available for download right now from the official website.

