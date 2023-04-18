Fedora Linux 38 Arrives with Linux Kernel 6.2, GNOME 44, Mesa 23, and More

The Fedora Project released today Fedora Linux 38 as the latest and greatest version of their Red Hat-sponsored GNU/Linux distribution for the masses bringing you the most recent technologies and Open Source software.

Powered by Linux kernel 6.2 and the Mesa 23 graphics stack, Fedora Linux 38 includes the recently released GNOME 44 “Kuala Lumpur” desktop environment for its flagship Workstation edition, which comes with numerous new features and improvements like a new lock screen, new Quick Settings, new accessibility settings, and much more.

The Fedora Linux 38 Spins ship with new desktop environment releases as well, including KDE Plasma 5.27 LTS, Xfce 4.18, Cinnamon 5.6, LXQt 1.2.0, MATE 1.26, Budgie 10.7, LXDE, i3, and SoaS desktop flavors. Talking about Spins, two new ones have been introduced in this release, Fedora Budgie and Fedora Sway Spins featuring the Budgie desktop environment and Sway tiling window manager respectively.

Other noteworthy changes in Fedora Linux 38 include a new image for the AArch64 (ARM64) architecture that features the lightweight LXQt desktop environment, which might come in handy for those who want to use Fedora Linux on single-board computers like the Raspberry Pi.

Furthermore, this release shortens the shutdown times, enables Wayland by default for the SDDM login manager, adds stricter SSH host keys permissions, offers support for persistent overlays for the live media when flashed to USB sticks, and brings you an unfiltered Flathub repository for a better Flatpak app experience.

“This change would remove the filtering from our Flathub offering so that users can enable a complete version of Flathub using the third-party repositories feature. In the graphical software manager app, Flathub packages will only be selected by default when no Fedora package is available,” said the Fedora Project.[/su_quote]

But wait, there’s more as Fedora Linux 38 also brings a new installer called “Simplified Installer” for the Fedora IoT edition to make it easier to create and deploy customized Fedora IoT disk images, replaces dmraid with mdadm to support BIOS RAID (Firmware RAID or Fake RAID) during installations, as well as frame pointers built into the official packages.

Talking about the packages included in the new Fedora Linux release, you should know that they’re built with stricter compiler flags to protect them against buffer overflows. On top of that, the RPM package manager now uses a Sequoia-based OpenPGP parser instead of its own implementation to provide you with better overall security when using Fedora Linux.

Under the hood, Fedora Linux 38 features an up-to-date GNU toolchain consisting of GCC 13.0, GNU Binutils 2.39, GNU C Library 2.37, GNU Make 4.4, and GDB (GNU Debugger) 12.1. Also included are Golang 1.20, LLVM 16, Ruby 3.2, ImageMagick 7.x, SWIG 4.1.0, PHP 8.2, PostgreSQL 15, GHC Haskell 9.2, libpinyin 2.8, and other components.

You can download your favorite Fedora Linux 38 edition right now from the official website. Existing Fedora Linux 37 users will also be able to upgrade their installations starting today via the GNOME Software app if they use Fedora Workstation or the command line on other editions following the official upgrade instructions.

Last updated 56 mins ago