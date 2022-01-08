Clonezilla Live Disk Cloning and Partitioning Tool Is Now Powered by Linux 5.15 LTS

Clonezilla Live maintainer Steven Shiau announced today the availability of Clonezilla Live 2.8.1 as the latest stable release of this open-source live Linux system built around the powerful Clonezilla disk imaging/cloning and partitioning software, the first to be powered by Linux 5.15 LTS.

Clonezilla Live 2.8.1 is here one and a half months after Clonezilla Live 2.8 and it’s the first release of the live Linux system to be powered by the latest and greatest Linux 5.15 LTS kernel series. The previous release was powered by Linux kernel 5.14, which reached end of life in November 2021.

Linux kernel 5.15.5 LTS is included by default in the Clonezilla Live 2.8.1 release, which also improves support for detecting hd1, hd2, etc. disks, adds a new functionality to no longer split the image file of a partition when saving an image by the ocs-sr script.

“If the image repo is FAT, VOL_LIMIT_IN_INTERACTIVE will be set as 4096 when running ocs-sr in saving mode,” explains Steven Shiau.

In addition, the new Clonezilla Live release adds support for the dracut package from CentOS Linux 6 to improve restoring of CentOS Linux 6.x systems, and forces the use of syslinux/isolinux 6.03 (the devs warn users not to install syslinux/isolinux 6.04~git20190206.bf6db5b4+dfsg1-3+b1 from the Debian GNU/Linux repositories).

It also fixes a bug affecting two or more ESPs on the same machine to force unmounting within for loop, updates the ocs-get-dev-info script to improve support for the dislocker-find command to no longer display a device’s file system as BitLocker when it fails to load some libraries.

Also updated is the ocs-prep-cache script, which now ignores the first two columns in the /proc/partitions file when comparing it for cache files due to the fact that partprobe might change the major and minor numbers in /proc/partitions. The blocks and device names from the third and fourth columns will remain the same after running partprobe .

The Clonezilla Live 2.8.1 release is based on the Debian Sid repository as of January 3rd, 2022, and features updated language translations. You can download it right now from the official website or by clicking the direct download links below.

