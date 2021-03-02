CoreELEC 19.0 “Matrix” Linux Distro Released for Amlogic Hardware Based on Kodi 19

The CoreELEC development team announced today the release of CoreELEC 19.0 “Matrix” as a major update to this JeOS (Just enough OS) Linux distribution designed for Amlogic hardware and based on the Kodi open-source and cross-platform media center software.

As its codename suggests, CoreELEC 19.0 “Matrix” is the first release of this LibreELEC fork to be based on the recently released Kodi 19.0 “Matrix” open-source home theater software, which introduces numerous new featiures and improvements for those who want to make their own media center PC or HTPC.

Based on the CoreELEC 9.2.6 Amlogic-NG release, the CoreELEC 19.0 series becomes the active development branch, supporting only Amlogic-NG devices like LaFrite, LePotato, ODROID-C4, ODROID-HC4, and ODROID-N2.

A Generic image is available as well for other Amlogic-powered devices, but there’s currently no support for devices based on the GXBB S905 and GXM S912 SoCs as they’re EOL (End-of-Life) and there’s multiple other devices with newer SoCs available, according to the CoreELEC devs.

“CoreELEC decided to remove support of these SoC family because they aren’t supported anymore by Amlogic in newer kernel than 3.14. We spent many hours trying to port these SoC families to the new kernel but it wasn’t successful,” said the devs. “Please remember that all CoreELEC team members do their work in their own free time and free for you! If you are able to help in porting these SoC family to the newer kernel please feel free to open a pull request or provide a patch.“

You can download CoreELEC 19.0 “Matrix” for the devices mentioned above right now from the official website or the project’s GitHub releases page, where you’ll also be able to download the source tarball. For details on how to install CoreELEC on your Amlogic hardware, check out this forum thread.

