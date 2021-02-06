Darktable 3.4.1 Improves Camera Support, Adds Faster Thumbnail Generation

Darktable 3.4.1 open-source and cross-platform RAW image editor has been released today with a bunch of bug fixes and better camera support by introducing new white balance presets and noise profiles.

Darktable 3.4.1 is the first minor update to the Darktable 3.4 series released last month with numerous new features and improvements. Being mainly a bugfix release, Darktable 3.4.1 addresses a bunch of issues affecting Lr metadata import, color correction RGB handling and saturation normalization, and metadata export.

Also fixed in this release are various visual issues affecting the combo-box popup scrolling, display of stars in the overlay, black point setting when dragging the histogram, size of clipping handle, metadata comment reading from Exif, out of sync thumbnails with the darkroom edit, and help links for the technical group module.

On top of these bug fixes, Darktable 3.4.1 introduces faster thumbnail generation during import, some minor CSS improvements, and better camera support by implementing new white balance presets for the Fujifilm X-Pro3, Fujifilm X100V, and Olympus E-M10 Mark IV digital cameras.

Moreover, this release introduces new noise profiles for the Canon EOS 1500D, Canon EOS 2000D, Canon EOS Rebel T7, Canon EOS-1D X Mark II, Fujifilm X-Pro3, Fujifilm XF10, Nikon Z 5, Panasonic DC-S1R, Pentax K-1 Mark II, and Sony DSC-RX10M4 digital cameras.

In numbers, Darktable 3.4.1 brings almost 100 commits to darktable and rawspeed, handles 25 pull requests, closes 18 issues, and updates 14 language translations. You can study the full changelog on the GitHub page, from where you can also download the source tarball to compile it on your Linux distro.

If compiling is not your thing (this is understandable these days), keep an eye on the stable software repositories of your favorite GNU/Linux distribution for the new Darktable version and update your installation as soon as possible.

Last updated 1 day ago