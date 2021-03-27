Debian GNU/Linux 10.9 “Buster” Released with 30 Security Updates, GRUB2 Patches

The Debian Project announced today the general availability of Debian GNU/Linux 10.9 as the ninth ISO release for the stable Debian GNU/Linux 10 “Buster” operating system series.

Debian GNU/Linux 10.9 comes about two months after Debian GNU/Linux 10.8 to provide the Debian GNU/Linux community with up-to-date installation and live images that include all the latest security updates and bug fixes that have been released through the stable software repositories during this time.

This release consists of 30 security updates and 45 updated packages with miscellaneous bug fixes, including a patched GRUB2 bootloader against some recently disclosed Secure Boot vulnerabilities.

All of the updates included in the Debian GNU/Linux 10.9 images are already available in the Debian GNU/Linux 10 “Buster” repositories for existing users, but if want to install the Debian Buster operating system series on your personal computer or server, you need to download the new ISOs.

“There is no need to throw away old buster media. After installation, packages can be upgraded to the current versions using an up-to-date Debian mirror,” said the Debian Project.

Therefore, all Debian GNU/Linux 10 “Buster” users are urged to update their installations as soon as possible by running the sudo apt update && sudo apt full-upgrade command in a terminal emulator.

Those who plan on installing Debian GNU/Linux 10 “Buster” on new computers without having to download hundreds of updates from the repositories after the installation, will have to grab the new live and installable ISO images that are available for all supported architectures.

The installation images can be downloaded from here for 64-bit (amd64), 32-bit (i386), PowerPC 64-bit Little Endian (ppc64el), IBM System z (s390x), MIPS 64-bit Little Endian (mips64el), MIPS 32-bit Little Endian (mipsel), Armel, ARMhf, and AArch64 (arm64) architectures, and live images are available for download here only for 64-bit and 32-bit systems.

