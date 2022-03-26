Debian GNU/Linux 11.3 “Bullseye” Released with 83 Security Updates and 92 Bug Fixes

The Debian Project announced today the general availability of Debian GNU/Linux 11.3 as the third point release to the Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye” operating system series.

Coming more than three months after Debian GNU/Linux 11.2, the Debian GNU/Linux 11.3 release is here to provide the community with an up-to-date installation and live medium for new deployments of the Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye” operating system series.

Debian GNU/Linux 11.3 incorporates all the latest security updates and miscellaneous bug fixes released during this time for existing users through the main software repositories. In numbers, it includes a total of 92 miscellaneous bug fixes and no less than 83 security updates.

For more details about these security updates and bug fixes check out the release announcement page liked in the first paragraph. Existing Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye” users need only to keep their installations up to date by running the sudo apt update && sudo apt dist-upgrade command in a terminal emulator.

“Please note that the point release does not constitute a new version of Debian 11 but only updates some of the packages included. There is no need to throw away old bullseye media. After installation, packages can be upgraded to the current versions using an up-to-date Debian mirror,” said the Debian Project.

Therefore, if you want to install Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye” on a new computer, you can download the live or installable ISO images of the Debian GNU/Linux 11.3 point release from the official website (the ISO images are not yet available for download at the moment of writing).

Also today, the Debian Project released Debian GNU/Linux 10.12 as the twelfth update to the Debian GNU/Linux 10 “Buster” operating system series. This point release includes 73 miscellaneous bug fixes and 78 security updates, and it’s also available for download from the official website.

Developing story…

Image credits: Debian Project (edited by Marius Nestor)

