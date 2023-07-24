Debian GNU/Linux Is Now Officially Supported on the RISC-V Architecture

The Debian Project announced today that the RISC-V (riscv64) hardware architecture is now officially supported by the Debian GNU/Linux operating system.
Until today, Debian was officially supported on 64-bit (amd64), 32-bit (i386), PowerPC 64-bit Little Endian (ppc64el), IBM System z (s390x), MIPS 64-bit Little Endian (mips64el), MIPS 32-bit Little Endian (mipsel), MIPS, Armel, ARMhf, and AArch64 (arm64) hardware architectures.
If you wanted to run Debian GNU/Linux on the RISC-V architecture, an open-source instruction set architecture (ISA) based on the established reduced instruction set computing (RISC) principles, you had to rely on a Debian port for 64-bit little-endian RISC-V hardware running the Linux kernel.
Not anymore, as the RISC-V (riscv64) architecture is now officially supported and you can browse the archive here or if you want to add it in your sources.list file. However, RISC-V is only available for the Debian Sid (Unstable) and Debian Experimental suites and the archive is almost empty at the moment of writing.
If all goes according to plan, we might be able to see RISC-V as an officially supported architecture starting with the next major Debian GNU/Linux release, Debian 13 “Trixie”, due out sometime in June 2025.
Image credits: Debian Project/Juliette Taka (edited by Marius Nestor)
Last updated 31 mins ago