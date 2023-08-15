Devuan GNU+Linux 5 Is Here for Software Freedom Lovers Based on Debian 12

The Devuan developers announced the release of Devuan GNU+Linux 5.0 “Daedalus” distribution as a 100% derivative of the Debian GNU/Linux operating system without systemd and related components.

Based on the latest Debian GNU/Linux 12 “Bookworm” operating system series, Devuan GNU+Linux 5 is powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.1 LTS kernel series.

New features in this release include the use of the libseat1 library for rootless startx and access to input and video devices, which removes the DBus dependency from xserver-xorg-core, and the enablement of a true Wayland desktop without elogind.

“Users can now enjoy a Wayland desktop without elogind by installing libpam-ck-connector, Sway, and seatd,” said the devs in the release notes

The devs also note the fact that libseat1 can use either seatd or elogind as a backend, which can be set manually using the LIBSEAT_BACKEND environment variable. seatd users are reminded to ensure their user is a member of the ‘video’ group.

Even if it doesn’t ship with the systemd init by default, the Devuan GNU+Linux 5.0 “Daedalus” installation media provides users with the choice of installing non-free firmware packages during installation if they’re needed for their hardware, allowing for full compatibility.

True software freedom lovers can avoid the loading of non-free firmware imposed by the automatic installation by choosing the “Expert install” option in the installation menu.

Devuan GNU+Linux 5.0 “Daedalus” is available for download as installation, live, netboot, and Docker images right now from the official website. If you just want the live ISO, which features the latest Xfce 4.18 desktop environment by default, you can click on the direct download link below.

Existing Devuan GNU+Linux 4 “Chimaera” users can upgrade their installations directly using the instructions provided by the developers here. It is also possible to upgrade from Debian Bookworm to Devuan Daedalus.

