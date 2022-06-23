digiKam 7.7 Photo Manager App Released with AVIF Image and Olympus OM-1 Support

digiKam team released today digiKam 7.7 as the latest stable version of this open-source, cross-platform, and free professional photo management software that introduces several new features.

Coming about three and a half months after digiKam 7.6, the digiKam 7.7 release is here with support for the AOM AV1 Image File Format (AVIF) open, royalty-free video coding format, which is support for reading and writing in all bundles (AppImage, macOS, and Windows).

digiKam 7.7 also appears to add read/write support for the JPEG-XL image format in all supported bundles, though JPEG-XL support was initially introduced in the digiKam 7.6 release, but there were some issues in handling animated JPEG-XL files which are now fixed.

Another cool feature of the digiKam 7.7 release is support for the recently launched Olympus OM-1 high-end mirrorless interchangeable-lens camera using the micro four-thirds system. The digital camera should now be recognized by digiKam (thanks to an update to libraw 2022-06-17), allowing you to import your images into the application.

Other interesting changes include the removal of internal libheif and libde265 libraries in favor of the system libraries, updated bundles to use the latest and greatest KDE Frameworks 5.95 software suite, improved DNG file support when changing image orientation to portrait, improved support for animated GIF files, as well as improved Flatpak support.

Also improved is support for SVG files that contain a font that’s not installed on the system, support for the latest Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) operating system series, as well as improved support for Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver), Pinterest exporting, Picasa 3 migration, and exporting of PSD files to Google Photos.

On top of that, digiKam 7.7 adds an “Ignore face” button for unrecognized faces in the Thumbnail view, fixes the detection of the Hugin open-source panorama photo stitching and HDR merging program, and improves reading of RAW DNG image files from Adobe Lightroom with color space conversion to sSRG IEC61966-2.1 and converted to TIFF, as well as of JPEG files produced by Photoshop and acceptable to Lightroom.

Of course, there are also many bug and crash fixes, as well as various other changes to make your digiKam photo management experience more stable and reliable. That’s why you should update to version 7.7 as soon as possible either by downloading the AppImage bundle from here or by installing the new version from your distro’s stable repositories or from Flathub as a Flatpak app.

