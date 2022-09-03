digiKam 7.8 Open-Source Digital Photo Manager Released with New Camera Support, More

The digiKam team announced today the release and general availability of digiKam 7.8 as the latest stable version for this open-source, free, and cross-platform digital photo management software based on Qt and KDE technologies.

digiKam 7.8 is here about two and a half months after digiKam 7.7. It’s based on KDE Frameworks 5.96 and features an updated internal RAW processor based on libraw 2022-07-14, which adds support for new cameras like Canon EOS R3, Canon EOS R7, Canon EOS R10, Fujifilm X-H2S, Fujifilm X-T30 II, Olympus System OM-1, Leica M11, Sony A7-IV, DJI Mavic 3, and Nikon Z9.

This new release of the digiKam professional photo management software also brings various improvements for a better experience. For example, HIF images are now recognized as the modern HEIF images, PSD (Photoshop) images now support grayscale and 16 bits, the internationalization has been updated, and there are the usual crash and bug fixes.

Other than that, digiKam 7.8 updates the AppImage bundles to the latest Qt 5.15 LTS version offered by KDE Project’s Qt Collection Patch initiative and ships with the latest and greatest GMicQt 3.1 open-source framework for image processing.

digiKam 7.8 is available for download as an AppImage universal binary package for virtually any GNU/Linux distribution right now from the official website. Meanwhile, the digiKam team revealed the fact that they plan on releasing digiKam 8.0 as a major update that ports the digital photo management software to the new Qt6 framework.

“8.0.0 is ported to the new Qt6 framework and it is still compatible with Qt5. All new important features are hosted to this code. This summer we have mentored two students working on the Image Quality analyzer using a neural network, and a new plugin to perform OCR over images using Tesseract. The projects are under finalization and will be integrated soon to 8.0.0.”

