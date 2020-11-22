Educational Distro Escuelas Linux 6.11 Switches to Linux 5.9, Refreshes the Developer Pack

Escuelas Linux developer informs 9to5Linux today about the general availability of Escuelas Linux 6.11, a new major update to this educational oriented GNU/Linux distribution based on Bodhi Linux and Ubuntu.

Powered by the latest Linux 5.9 kernel series, Escuelas Linux 6.11 is packed with some of the most recent Open Source software for all your home office and educational needs during the lockdown created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among the included apps, there’s the Blender 2.90 free and open 3D creation software, GeoGebra 5.0.613.0-1930 interactive geometry, algebra, statistics and calculus application, Inkscape 1.0.1 vector graphics editor, LibreOffice 7.0.3 complete office suite, as well as LiveCode 9.6.1 development and programming environment.

As an alternative to LibreOffice, you can also find the OnlyOffice 6.0 office suite, and for all your math needs there’s wxMaxima 20.06.6-27~202011161901 computer algebra system. Also included is Scratch Desktop 3.18.1 free programming tool, Telegram 2.4.5 messenger, Google Earth Pro 7.3.3 3D representation of Earth, and TeamViewer 15.11 remote desktop software.

Last but not least, the latest Firefox 83 and Google Chrome 87 web browser are included in the 64-bit version of Escuelas Linux 6.11, while the 32-bit version ships with Chromium 86. All three browsers can benefit of the Adobe Flash Player 20201110 plugin for accessing legacy educational apps.

All the above you’ll find pre-installed in the new Escuelas Linux 6.11 release, which comes accompanied by a fresh Developer Pack add-on that you can optionally install in the distribution.

“It lets students and teachers to have easy access to apps for the learning and development of Java, C, C++ and PHP,” explains the developer. “In this way, the students and teachers have now available a beautiful development and learning environment, ready to be used.”

The Developer Pack has been updated to version 2.3 and consists of several popular programming environments including Android Studio 4.1.1, Eclipse IDE 2020-09, Gradle 6.3 and 6.5, as well as NetBeans 11 LTS. In addition, you’ll find configured AVD and SDK based on Android 10 (API 29) for use with LiveCode or Android Studio.

You can download Escuelas Linux 6.11 and Developer Pack 2.3 right now via the download link below. Being based on Bodhi Linux, Escuelas Linux uses the Moksha desktop environment by default, which is derived from the lightweight Enlightenment desktop environment and window manager.

Last updated 10 hours ago