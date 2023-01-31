elementary OS 7 “Horus” Launches Based on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, Here’s What’s New

elementary OS Founder and CEO Danielle Foré announced today the general availability for download of the long-anticipated elementary OS 7 “Horus” distribution based on the latest Ubuntu LTS and packed with many new features and improvements.

Built on top of the Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) operating system series, elementary OS 7 is here to introduce a much-improved AppCenter that promises to make it easier than ever to find, install, and update all the apps that you need for your daily work routine.

AppCenter in elementary OS 7 also received improved app sideloading, support for alternative stores like Flathub, better navigation with support for two-finger swipe gestures to navigate back, improved application descriptions and screenshots, automatic Flatpak updates, offline updates, as well as support for Web Apps.

GNOME Web 43 which includes support for creating web apps that show in the applications menu. They can have their own settings including privacy controls and can even run in the background. Installed web apps can be managed from inside GNOME Web,” explained Danielle Foré. “In the theme of accessing the apps you need, we’re shipping the very latestwhich includes support for creating web apps that show in the applications menu. They can have their own settings including privacy controls and can even run in the background. Installed web apps can be managed from inside GNOME Web,” explained Danielle Foré.

elementary OS 7 comes with an improved installation and initial setup experience so you can enjoy the best possible elementary OS experience, as well as an improved Feedback app that you can now access directly from the Applications menu and promises better coverage of installed apps, settings, and desktop components.

The Mail app received a more modern and flatter design, the Tasks now offers offline support for newly created task lists, notifications for due tasks, the Music app has been completely revamped to make it easier to enjoy your local music collection, and the Files app now lets you select folders with a single click instead of activating them.

The System Settings have been improved in this release to offer users new power profile management with a Performance Mode for supported devices and a Power Saver mode to improve your laptop’s battery life, redesigned shortcut settings, the ability to set custom Terminal commands for each hotcorner, updated network settings with support WPA3 networks, and support for offline firmware updates.

elementary OS 7 also comes with lots of performance improvements to make your Pantheon desktop experience faster and more reliable, as well as much-improved developer platform and design language to make it easier for application developers to publish their apps in the elementary OS AppStore.

elementary OS 7 “Horus” is available for download right now from the official website (click the download link below). More details on the new features and improvements included in this major release are available on the release announcement page.

Last updated 55 mins ago