Entroware Unveils New Proteus Linux Laptop Powered by Ubuntu 20.04 LTS

UK-based Linux hardware vendor Entroware unveiled today the Proteus Linux laptop powered by the Ubuntu operating system and 11th Gen Intel Core processors.

If you’re in the market for a new Linux laptop, you should know that Entroware Proteus is now on sale as an ultra-portable and ultra-professional Linux notebook featuring a generous 15.6-inch Full HD (1920×1080) IPS matte display with an ultra-thin bezel, full backlit keyboard, and an aluminium alloy chassis that’s 2 cm thick.

“Built from an aluminium alloy in a 2cm thick lightweight chassis, Proteus just got more portable. Featuring an ultra thin bezel and a full sized keyboard, get the best of both worlds with Proteus,” said Entroware.

Introducing the all new Proteus, our 15.6" @Ubuntu aluminium laptop, complete with a beautiful display, great battery and Iris Xe graphics. Available with @ubuntu_mate #LinuxHardware #Linux #developers pic.twitter.com/th1mChGjXq — Entroware (@Entroware) May 21, 2021 lightning fast NVMe storage up to 4TB,

Under the hood, the Entroware Proteus laptop can be configured with 11th Gen Intel Core processors, either the Intel Core i5-1135G7 with 4 core, 8 threads, 8M cache, and up to 4.20 GHz clock speeds, or the more powerful Intel Core i7-1165G7 with 4 cores, 8 threads, 12M cache, and up to 4.70 GHz clock speeds. Both processors come with Intel Iris Xe graphics built-in.

The Linux laptop also features lightning fast NVMe storage of up to 4TB, up to 64GB DDR4 2666MHz RAM, Thunderbolt 4 support for super fast data transfers or for connecting an external display, Intel Wi-Fi, Gigabit Ethernet, and Bluetooth connectivity, as well as a powerful 73WH Lithium-Ion battery.

Connectivity-wise, the Entroware Proteus laptop features a USB 2.0 (Type-A) port, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 (Type-A) port, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 (Type-C) port, a HDMI port, a 3.5mm headphone/microphone combo jack, and a MicroSD card reader.

Other features include a 720p HD webcam, Kensington security lock, stereo speakers, and built-in microphone. And, since we’re talking about a Linux-powered laptop, you can order the new Entroware Porteus with either Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) or the Ubuntu MATE 20.04 LTS flavor.

The price for the Proteus Linux laptop starts from £819.99 ($1,165 USD) and you get a 3-year warranty with every purchase. Without further ado, you can configure and pre-order the all new Entroware Proteus notebook right now from the official website.











Image credits: Entroware

Last updated 13 hours ago