Firefox 105 Is Now Available for Download, Brings Better Performance on Linux Systems

The Mozilla Firefox 105 web browser is now available for download ahead of its planned release date on September 20th, 2022.

Firefox 105 was yet another attempt for Mozilla to implement the long-anticipated two-finger swipe horizontal gesture on Linux systems for navigating back and forward on a website without having to hold down the Alt key. Unfortunately, while the feature worked well during beta testing, it’s missing in the final release.

Instead, Linux users get more performance improvements with the Firefox 105 release, ensuring that the web browser is less likely to run out of memory when memory is running low. This also ensures that Firefox is more reliable and will perform better.

Another interesting change in Firefox 105 is a new option in the Print Preview dialog that gives you the choice of printing only the current page.

Web developers get support for defining persistent scripts using scripting , as well as support for the TextDecoderStream and TextEncoderStream interfaces, which are part of the Encoding API.

Memory fixes are also present for Windows systems, and macOS users got easier touchpad scrolling by reducing unintended diagonal scrolling on the opposite axis of the intended scroll axis. I will update this article if more details are published by Mozilla on the official release date.

Mozilla plans to officially announce the Firefox 105 release tomorrow, September 20th, 2022, but if you want to download the binaries for GNU/Linux, macOS, or Windows systems right now, you can do it from Mozilla’s FTP server.

