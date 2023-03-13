Firefox 111 Web Browser Is Now Available for Download, This Is What’s New

The Mozilla Firefox 111 web browser is now available for download for all supported platforms, including GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows, ahead of the official launch on March 14th, 2023.
Firefox 111 doesn’t look like a big release and it only introduces the ability for Firefox Relay users to opt-in to create Relay email masks directly from the Firefox credential manager. Mozilla notes the fact that Firefox Relay users must be signed in with their Firefox Account for this new feature to work.
This release also adds two new locales, namely Friulian (fur) and Sardinian (sc), adds support for the
rel attribute on
form elements to specify the relationship between the form target and the current document in a much simpler and cross-browser way, and enables origin private file system (OPFS) access to allow Web Apps to store and retrieve data from and to the file system in a sandbox.
For web developers, Firefox 111 introduces support for the
autocapitalize global attribute by default, support for the
translate global attribute, and adds support for
RTCInboundRtpStreamStats.trackIdentifier to allow devs to associate
inbound-rtp statistics with a particular track when using the
RTCPeerConnection.getStats() function.
It also adds support for the
color(),
lab(),
lch(),
oklab(), and
oklch() CSS color functions, which can be enabled via the
layout.css.more_color_4.enabled preference, as well as support for the
context-stroke and
context-fill values inside
<marker> elements.
As mentioned before, Mozilla plans to officially released Firefox 111 and push it to OTA (Over-the-Air) updates on March 14th, 2023. If you can’t wait until then or you don’t care about OTA updates, you can download the binaries for 64-bit and 32-bit systems, as well as the source tarball, right now from the official download server here.
