Firefox 111 Web Browser Is Now Available for Download, This Is What’s New

The Mozilla Firefox 111 web browser is now available for download for all supported platforms, including GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows, ahead of the official launch on March 14th, 2023.

Firefox 111 doesn’t look like a big release and it only introduces the ability for Firefox Relay users to opt-in to create Relay email masks directly from the Firefox credential manager. Mozilla notes the fact that Firefox Relay users must be signed in with their Firefox Account for this new feature to work.

This release also adds two new locales, namely Friulian (fur) and Sardinian (sc), adds support for the rel attribute on form elements to specify the relationship between the form target and the current document in a much simpler and cross-browser way, and enables origin private file system (OPFS) access to allow Web Apps to store and retrieve data from and to the file system in a sandbox.

“The data in this file system is origin-specific: permission prompts are not required to access files, and clearing data for the site/origin deletes the storage. The OPFS is accessed with the StorageManager.getDirectory() method, by calling navigator.storage.getDirectory() in a worker or the main thread,” said Mozilla.

For web developers, Firefox 111 introduces support for the autocapitalize global attribute by default, support for the translate global attribute, and adds support for RTCInboundRtpStreamStats.trackIdentifier to allow devs to associate inbound-rtp statistics with a particular track when using the RTCPeerConnection.getStats() function.

It also adds support for the color() , lab() , lch() , oklab() , and oklch() CSS color functions, which can be enabled via the layout.css.more_color_4.enabled preference, as well as support for the context-stroke and context-fill values inside <marker> elements.

As mentioned before, Mozilla plans to officially released Firefox 111 and push it to OTA (Over-the-Air) updates on March 14th, 2023. If you can’t wait until then or you don’t care about OTA updates, you can download the binaries for 64-bit and 32-bit systems, as well as the source tarball, right now from the official download server here.

Last updated 1 hour ago