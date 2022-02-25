Fwupd 1.7.6 Linux Firmware Updater Adds Support for Star Lite Mk III Laptop

Mario Limonciello announced today the release and general availability of fwupd 1.7.6 as the latest stable update in the fwupd 1.7 series of this powerful and open-source firmware update utility for GNU/Linux systems.

Fwupd 1.7.6 is here with support for new hardware, including the Star Lite Mk III laptop from Star Labs, as well as HP M2xfd monitors, and some new features, such as a new plugin to set a GPIO pin for the duration of an update or a new plugin to enumerate SCSI hardware.

This release also adds two more instance IDs to MTD devices, adds the ability to parse MTD firmware version using the defined GType, introduces a flag for UEFI devices that don’t support an auto-added capsule header, as well as a flag to indicate if the device has a signed or unsigned payload.

Moreover, fwupd 1.7.6 introduces the ability to assign issues to devices for known high priority problems and adds X-BaseboardManagementController as an update category.

For more details, check out the release notes on the project’s GitHub page, from where you can download the fwupd 1.7.6 source tarball if you fancy compiling yourself. Otherwise, you should wait for this release to land in the stable software repositories of your GNU/Linux distribution to update.

Developing story…

Last updated 10 mins ago