Fwupd 1.8.8 Brings BIOS Rollback Protection Support for Dell and Lenovo Systems

Fwupd 1.8.8 Linux system daemon that allows session software to update firmware has been released today with new features for Dell and Lenovo systems, support for new hardware, and various bug fixes.

Coming one month after fwupd 1.8.7, the fwupd 1.8.8 release is here to implement BIOS rollback protection support for Dell and Lenovo systems, add the ability to generate OVAL rules for openSCAP evaluation, add an X-Gpu category for new hardware support, and add more ChromeOS metadata to the report attributes.

This eighth maintenance update in the fwupd 1.8 series also ensures the device name is set for Intel USB4 devices and adds support for Logitech Whiteboard cameras, several QSI docks, and more Goodix MoC devices.

On top of that, fwupd 1.8.8 moves the AMD platform rollback protection to level 4, implements the ability to wait for Intel GPUs to come back after updating the firmware, adds support for using the correct AppStream ID for the Key Manifest failure, and adds the ability to match more device properties when using GetDetails.

Other changes include the ability to show signed reports from QA teams in client tools, a fix for a critical DFU CSR warning that occurred when deploying firmware, as well as a fix for a Synaptics RMI issue that occurred when updating non-secure devices.

fwupd 1.8.8 is available for download from the project’s GitHub page as a source tarball that you will need to compile on your GNU/Linux distribution. If that’s not the case for you, I highly recommend waiting for this version to land in your distro’s stable software repositories before updating.

