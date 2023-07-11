fwupd 1.9.3 Adds Support for More Thunderbolt 4 Docks, TUXEDO InfinityBook Pro 13 v3

fwupd 1.9.3 system daemon that allows session software to update firmware on GNU/Linux distributions is out today with several new features and support for new devices.

New in fwupd 1.9.3 is support for the Belkin Thunderbolt 4 Core Hub dock, CE-LINK Thunderbolt 4 docks, Genesys GL32XX SD readers, Genesys GL352350 USB 3.1 hub, Nordic HID devices without DFU support, TUXEDO InfinityBook Pro 13 v3 laptop, as well as Wacom tablets with ID9 Bluetooth chipsets.

New features in this release include automatic detection when using the fwupdtool firmware-parse command, the ability to record the NVRAM space used as report metadata, support for reading and writing EFI variables on Windows systems, and filtering by “remote” when looking for trusted reports.

Furthermore, fwupd 1.9.3 implements filtering by “release flags” from the fwupdtool and fwupdmgr commands, allows devices to only accept explicitly specified release versions, adds the ability to place expected results to each HSI test attribute, and implements the ability to parse the various SBAT sections from PE firmware.

On top of that, the new fwupd release ensures that BootService-only variables cannot be read in runtime mode, adds a warning when the ESP may not be valid, speeds up the daemon startup by 35 percent and reduces RSS by 12 percent, and removes the libefiboot dependency by generating UEFI DPs directly.

Several bug fixes are included in fwupd 1.9.3 to improve parsing of the IGSC code firmware, fetching of the Thunderbolt is_native controller attribute, Wacom ID6 updates, as well as fetching of the Jabra GNP device name from the device.

For more details, check out the release notes from the project’s GitHub page, from where you can download the fwupd 1.9.3 sources if you want to compile the software yourself. If that’s not the case, you’ll have to install this version from your distro’s stable software repositories in the coming days.

