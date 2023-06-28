New TUXEDO InfinityBook Pro 16 Linux Laptop Gets NVIDIA RTX 4000 Series GPUs

German-based Linux hardware vendor TUXEDO Computers unveiled today the 8th generation of their TUXEDO InfinityBook Pro 16 Linux-powered laptop with newer NVIDIA GPUs, newer Intel CPU, DDR5 RAM, and more.

Featuring the same large, high-quality 16-inch WQHD display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and 2560×1600 pixels resolution, the InfinityBook Pro 16 Gen8 laptop is powered by an Intel Core i7-13700H processor with 14 cores, 20 threads, 24M cache, up to 5.00 GHz clock speed, and Intel Iris Xe graphics.

The Intel Core i7-13700H processor appears to be very well suited for all demanding use cases, such as gaming, but now you can order the InfinityBook Pro 16 laptop with a more powerful NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 graphics cards with 8 GB GDDR6 VRAM for unbeatable performance.

For gamers, the high-quality 16-inch WQHD matte display in TUXEDO InfinityBook Pro 16 Gen8 also supports NVIDIA’s G-SYNC technology, 300-nit brightness, 1200:1 contrast, and a refresh rate of 240 Hz, which can be limited to 60 Hz if you just want to prolong the notebook’s battery life when you’re not gaming.

The 8th generation InfinityBook Pro 16 laptop also ships with HDMI 2.0b (hardwired to iGPU) with HDCP 2.2, a USB-C port with DisplayPort 1.4 (only with NVIDIA graphics), Thunderbolt 4, up to 8 TB M.2 SSDs (PCI-Express 4.0 x4) storage, up to 64 GB DDR5 4800 MHz RAM, and an 80 Wh battery promising around 7 hours of runtime.

It would appear that TUXEDO Computers decided to drop the two editions offered in the previous generation InfinityBook Pro 16 laptops, giving users a compromise between the Workstation Edition and Max Performance Edition variants. The Deep Grey (anthracite grey) or Ice Grey (silver) colors remain available.

As expected, the new InfinityBook Pro 16 laptop comes pre-installed with TUXEDO Computers’ in-house built TUXEDO OS 2 operating system featuring the latest KDE Plasma desktop environment, but you can also choose to have it shipped with Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, Kubuntu 22.04 LTS, or Ubuntu Budgie 22.04 LTS preinstalled.

You can pre-order the InfinityBook Pro 16 Gen8 laptop right now from TUXEDO Computers’ online store. The price starts from 1,300 EUR (~$1,422 USD) for the base configuration with the Intel Core i7-13700H CPU, 16-inch Omnia display, 16 GB Samsung 4800MHz DDR5 RAM, and a 500 GB Samsung 980 SSD.

Image credits: TUXEDO Computers

