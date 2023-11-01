Fwupd 1.9.7 Adds Support for More Synaptics Prometheus Fingerprint Readers

Linux firmware upgrading utility fwupd has been updated today to version 1.9.7, a release that adds support for more hardware devices, new features, as well as various bug fixes.

Coming three weeks after fwupd 1.9.6, the fwupd 1.9.7 release is here to add support for more Synaptics Prometheus fingerprint readers, some Western Digital eMMC devices, more PixartRF HPAC devices, Logitech Rally System devices, as well as VIA VL830 and VL832 devices.

New features in this release include support for child device requirements in metadata, the ability to have more than one host BKC, the ability to delete BootNext as a post-reboot action as a workaround for broken firmware, support for parsing cabinet archives internally without depending on the libgcab library, and support for using close-ended mode for eMMC FFU for faster firmware updates.

Fwupd 1.9.7 is available for download from the project’s GitHub page as a source tarball that you’ll have to compile on your GNU/Linux distribution. However, it is highly recommended that you install or update fwupd from the stable software repositories of your distribution.

Developing story…

Last updated 23 mins ago