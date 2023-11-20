Fwupd 1.9.9 Released with Support for Lenovo X1 Yoga Gen7 530E 2-in-1 Laptops

Fwupd 1.9.9 open-source Linux firmware upgrading utility has been released today as another maintenance update that addresses various bugs and extends hardware support.

Coming less than a week after fwupd 1.9.8, the fwupd 1.9.9 release is here to introduce support for Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen7 530E 2-in-1 laptops and Advantech BMC devices, as well as a new generic request for the device power cable.

This release also fixes a potential critical warning that occurred when listing the contents of the ESP, support for deeply nested devices in the fwupdmgr get-devices command, as well as support for cabinet archives that are created using ‘makecab.exe’.

On top of that, fwupd 1.9.9 disables scanning for synaptics-mst cascade devices as it’s not as stable as was expected, disables the mediatek-scaler plugin by default until it passes VCP probing, makes the Kinetic DP GUID specific to the customer, implements the ability to remove obsoleted HSI attributes earlier, and removes the timestamp from gzip to achieve a reproducible build.

Starting with this release, fwupd no longer enforces additional requires on emulated devices, uses metadata authentication when using the fwupdtool refresh command, uses the generic ti-tps6598x GUID and instead enforces requirements, and uses the USB open-retry behavior only when it’s required.

Fwupd 1.9.9 is available for download right now from the project’s GitHub page, where you’ll also find out more about the bugs addressed in this release. You should also be able to install the new fwupd release from the stable software repositories of your favorite GNU/Linux distribution in the coming days.

