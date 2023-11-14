Fwupd 1.9.8 Brings Support for uSWID SBoM Data with LZMA Compressed Payloads

Linux firmware updater fwupd 1.9.8 has been released today by Richard Hughes as yet another stable update in the fwupd 1.9 series that brings even more new features, extends device support, and fixes bugs.

Fwupd 1.9.8 comes just two weeks after fwupd 1.9.7 and includes lots of new features like support uSWID SBoM data with LZMA compressed payloads, a feature flag for non-generic requests that require translations, as well as a DP AUX device subclass, along with a port of the Synaptics MST plugin.

This release also adds the ability to hide generic VID/PIDs to prevent accidental firmware matches, renames the fwupdmgr sync-bkc command to fwupdmgr sync , adds a new waiting-for-user status prompt when sending a request, adds the ability to set the modem carrier configuration as the branch name, and implements support for additional requirements for devices that use non-OEM USB VIDs.

Hardware-wise, fwupd 1.9.8 adds support for Kinetic SST/MST DisplayPort converters, as well as for Wacom Cintiq Pros (DTH172 and DTH227) devices. Talking about Wacom, starting with this release fwupd will prompt users to reboot after applying internal Wacom firmware.

Of course, several bugs were addressed in this update to make fwupd no longer read the AMDGPU DM DPCD on broken firmware versions, no longer save obsoleted HSI attributes into the history database, ensure that all the type 42 SMBIOS tables are being parsed, and to accept any registry versions when parsing Redfish message IDs.

A couple of crashes were fixed as well, including a crash that occurred when some DRM devices were hotplugged and a possible crash in the fu_io_channel_read_raw() function. Moreover, parsing of LZMA-compressed EFI sections was fixed too and fwupd now respects the no-serial-number flags when using GUID matches.

Last but not least, fwupd will now use the etag when patching Redfish resources, as well as the username and password to get metadata when set, and the architecture-specific GUID for UEFI dbx quirk matching. For more details about these changes, check out the release notes.

Fwupd 1.9.8 is available for download right now from the project’s GitHub page, but you should also be able to install it soon from the stable software repositories of your favorite GNU/Linux distributon.

