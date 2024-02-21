GCompris 4.0 Open-Source Educational Suite Released with Several New Activities

The GCompris 4.0 has been released today as a major update to this open-source and cross-platform educational software suite suitable for children aged 2 to 10 bringing new activities and updated translations.

GCompris 4.0 is here more than a year after GCompris 3.0 and introduces a “Grammar classes” activity that helps children learn to identify words in grammatical classes, one class at a time, as well as a “Grammar analysis” activity that’s pretty much similar with the “Grammar classes” one but also contains several classes requested for each sentence.

Also new in this release is the “Calcudoku” arithmetic game whose goal is to fill a grid with numbers according to specific rules, a “Guess 24” game children must find the number 24 using the 4 given numbers and the operators, and a “Frieze” activity for reproducing and completing different friezes.

Several other new activities have been added in GCompris 4.0, including “Read a graduated line”, an activity where children need to find a value represented on a graduated line, “Adjacent numbers”, an activity to help children learn which numbers come before or after a given sequence, as well as “Use a graduated line”, an activity where children must place a given value on a graduated line.

Other than that, this release adds three new language translations for Bulgarian, Galician, and Swahili. Of course, numerous bugs reported by users from previous releases have been addressed and there’s also improvements to existing activities and corrections to the application’s graphic elements.

“One major milestone has been reached with this version: after almost 9 years of work, the task of reworking all the graphics to fit the guidelines has been completed,” said the developers in the release announcement page

GCompris 4.0 is now available for download from the official website for GNU/Linux, Android, Raspberry Pi, macOS, and Windows systems. You’ll also be able to install this release from the Google Play store, the F-Droid repository, the Windows store, or the Flathub repository as a Flatpak app.

Last updated 8 hours ago