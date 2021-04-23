Geary Email Client Is Now Ready for GNOME 40 with Fresh New Look, Improved Performance

The open source, free, and lightweight Geary email client designed specifically for the GNOME desktop environment has been updated today to version 40 as part of the latest GNOME 40 desktop environment series.

Geary 40 is here for fans of the lightweight and modern email client, not only adding support for the GNOME 40 desktop environment, but also bringing a visual refresh that consist of an updated user interface and app icon to make you emailing experience more enjoyable.

This release also adds support for half-screen, portrait and small displays, making it the ideal email client for various Linux-powered phones and tablets, an updated full-text search engine, improved server compatibility, improved performance when displaying large conversations, and improved keyboard shortcuts.

On top of that, Geary 40 offer better search support for Chinese and Thai languages, and updates numerous user interface language translations. Of course, there are also numerous other smaller user interface improvements and bug fixes to make your email experience better.

Geary 40 is compatible with Gmail, Outlook, and Yahoo email accounts, but it supports custom IMAP email providers as well. I really like the new interface and I am now using it on Fedora Linux 34 as the default email client.





How to get Geary 40? Well, right now, your only option is to compile it from sources, which you can download from here. But if that’s not your thing, you’ll have to wait for the new version to arrive in the stable software repositories of your favorite GNU/Linux distribution or on Flathub if you fancy installing it as a Flatpak app.

