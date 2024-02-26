Giada 1.0 Open-Source Loop Machine Officially Released, Here’s What’s New

Giada 1.0 has been released today as the first mature version of this open-source, minimalistic, and hardcore loop machine and music production software designed for DJs, live performers, and electronic musicians.

Since this is a major update, you can expect Giada 1.0 to introduce major new features. These include a redesigned main window with vertical audio meters, a redesigned Column menu for improved usability, as well as a new Velocity Editor widget in the Sample Channel Action Editor.

This release also implements recursive buffer rendering, redesigns the Main Menu with macOS support in mind, adds support for displaying the beat number in the Main Sequencer, and adds support for sending MIDI data through armed channels to external devices.

Starting with this release, Giada now automatically picks up the default audio device if one is not specified by the user. Giada 1.0 also optimizes the audio preview rendering, which is now enabled only when the Sample Editor is open, and improves zoom with the mouse wheel in the Sample and Action Editors.

Various bugs were addressed as well to fix some operations in the Sample Editor that didn’t work correctly, fix the grid not showing up correctly in the Sample Editor, and fix the Record-on-signal mode so that it deactivates after recording audio and properly quit.

For Linux users, this release removes duplicated .desktop file generation and updates the metainfo.xml file. Of course, some refactoring and code cleanups are also present in this update to make Giada more stable and reliable when producing music.

For more details, check out the release notes on the project’s official website, from where you can also download Giada 1.0.0 as a universal AppImage binary that lets you run the software on virtually any GNU/Linux distribution without installing anything. You can also install Giada as a Flatpak app from Flathub.

Image credits: monocasual laboratories

